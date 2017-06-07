Charlotte Hornets Name Mike Batiste Assistant Coach

June 7, 2017 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has added Mike Batiste as an assistant coach on the staff of Head Coach Steve Clifford.

Batiste joins the Hornets after spending last season with the Brooklyn Nets as a player development assistant. Prior to his time with Brooklyn, he spent two seasons as an assistant coach for the Canton Charge of the NBA Development League.

The native of Long Beach, Calif. played professionally for 14 seasons, including one season with the Memphis Grizzlies (2002-03). He spent 10 seasons (2003-12, 2013-14) with Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket League, leading the squad to eight-consecutive league championships, also being named the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2010. As a player, Batiste also earned three EuroLeague championships in 2007, 2009 and 2011, garnering All-EuroLeague First Team honors in 2011. Additionally, he played with teams in Belgium, Italy and Turkey.

Batiste played collegiately for three seasons at Arizona State, being named to the 1999 All-Pac-10 First Team following his final season.