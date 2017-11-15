Charlotte Hornets, Bank of America To Honor Private First Class James Crump, USA, Ret., As Second Yellow Ribbon Recipient of 2017-18 Season

November 15, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets and Bank of America tonight will honor Private First Class James Crump, USA, Ret., as this season’s second recipient of the season-long Yellow Ribbon Program. In partnership with Bank of America, the Hornets honor military members and veterans for their unwavering service to our country, and the Yellow Ribbon Program recognizes one of these heroes during one Hornets home game per month. Recipients are recognized prior to the national anthem and during an on-court presentation at halftime and given six tickets to the game. In addition, the Hornets make a $1,000 donation to his or her charity of choice.

“Private First Class Crump is a true hero who sacrificed his own health to protect our country,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & COO Fred Whitfield. “It is our honor to show him our gratitude for his service.”

A member of the 8th Infantry Division from 1940-45, Private First Class Crump served in France and Germany during World War II, and was on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day. He suffered multiple injuries in combat, including losing the use of his right hand and arm after being shot in the right shoulder, as well as a bullet wound on the top of his head and shrapnel in his neck.

Private First Class Crump received two Bronze Stars for meritorious service, three Purple Hearts for wounds suffered in combat, the Army Commendation Medal, the American Defense Service Medal, the European Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.

Now 93 years old, Private First Class Crump is an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2423, American Legion Post 535 and the Military Order of the Purple Hearts Association.

Captain Carl Gamble, USAF, Ret., was this season’s first Yellow Ribbon Program honoree. To nominate a veteran for the Yellow Ribbon Program, please visit hornets.com/military.

