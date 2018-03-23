Charlotte Hornets, Bank of America and Food Lion Feeds To Provide 7,000 Care Packages For U.S. Troops In Military Care Event

March 23, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets, Bank of America and Food Lion Feeds today announced that the organizations will partner for the fourth Military Care Event on Tuesday, March 27, at Spectrum Center. This unique community initiative will feature volunteers from the three organizations packing more than 7,000 care kits that will be distributed to U.S. military members overseas through the USO of North Carolina.

“It is incredibly important that we show our appreciation for our troops and the protection they provide,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We are pleased to partner with our friends at Bank of America and Food Lion Feeds to send these care kits to military members overseas and do our small part to offer our support while they keep our country safe.”

Hornets players, coaches and staff will join more than 300 volunteers from Bank of America and Food Lion Feeds, along with military members from various bases in North Carolina, to pack thousands of items for troops serving all over the world. The packing of the items will take place Tuesday in the main lobby at Spectrum Center.

“Bank of America has a long history of supporting our military, ranging from our commitment to hire veterans to our employees volunteering with military service organizations across the country,” said Charles Bowman, Charlotte and North Carolina President, Bank of America. “Given our longstanding commitment, we’re excited to partner with the Charlotte Hornets for this event.”

Along with personalized notes from players, executives and fans, the care kits will include granola bars, toothbrushes and toothpaste, bar soap, razors, lip balm, Band-Aids, sunscreen, wipes, facial tissues and drink enhancers, among other items.

“A longstanding supporter of our military customers and associates, Food Lion is proud to show our gratitude to the men and women who serve our country and protect our freedoms every day," said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “It is an honor to thank them for their service by donating care kits and volunteer time."