Charlotte Hornets Announce 2017 Training Camp Roster

September 18, 2017 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today the signings of free agents Terry Henderson and Luke Petrasek, finalizing the team's 2017 training camp roster at 20 players. Per team policy, terms of the contracts were not released. The training camp roster now stands at 20.

Henderson, a 6-4 shooting guard out of Raleigh, North Carolina spent his final two seasons at North Carolina State after transferring from West Virginia. In his senior season, the Wolfpack standout averaged 13.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game in 32 appearances. For his career, Henderson averaged 11.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 25.9 minutes over the course of a combined 91 games at North Carolina State and West Virginia.

Petrasek, a four-year player at Columbia University, earned second team All-Ivy League Honors for the 2016-17 season while averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29.3 minutes per game in 27 contests. For his career, he 6-10 forward and East Northport, NY native averaged 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in 115 appearances at Columbia.

The team’s training camp roster is listed below:

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Prior to NBA/Home Country Yrs Pro 7 Dwayne Bacon G/F 6-7 221 8/30/95 Florida State/USA R 5 Nicolas Batum G/F 6-8 200 12/14/88 Le Mans (France)/France 9 10 Michael Carter-Williams G 6-6 190 3/21/94 Syracuse/USA 4 21 Treveon Graham G/F 6-5 219 10/28/93 VCU/USA 1 33 Terry Henderson G 6-5 190 3/21/94 North Carolina State/USA R 24 Isaiah Hicks F 6-9 242 7/24/94 North Carolina/USA R 12 Dwight Howard C 6-11 265 12/8/85 SW Atlanta Christian Academy (GA)/USA 13 44 Frank Kaminsky F/C 7-0 242 4/4/93 Wisconsin/USA 2 14 Michael Kidd-Gilchrist F 6-7 232 9/26/93 Kentucky/USA 5 3 Jeremy Lamb G 6-5 185 5/30/92 Connecticut/USA 5 9 Mangok Mathiang F/C 6-10 230 10/8/92 Louisville/USA R 1 Malik Monk G 6-3 200 2/4/88 Kentucky/USA R 8 Johnny O’Bryant F 6-9 257 6/1/93 Louisiana State/USA 3 9 Marcus Paige* G 6-0 164 9/11/93 North Carolina/USA R 51 Luke Petrasek F 6-10 215 8/17/95 Columbia/USA R 32 Julyan Stone G 6-6 200 12/7/88 Texas-El Paso/USA 3 15 Kemba Walker G 6-1 184 5/8/90 Connecticut/USA 6 2 Marvin Williams F 6-9 237 6/19/86 North Carolina/USA 12 11 T.J. Williams G 6-3 205 10/26/94 Northeastern/USA R 40 Cody Zeller F/C 7-0 240 10/5/92 Indiana/USA 4

*Denotes two-way contract player