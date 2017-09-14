Boys & Girls Club of Greater Charlotte to Unveil Dwight Howard Boys & Girls Club at Starmount Academy of Excellence

More Coverage: Photo Gallery

Charlotte, NC. (September 12, 2017) – Charlotte Hornets Center Dwight Howard will make a surprise visit to the students at Starmount Academy of Excellence in Charlotte on Thursday, September 14, to unveil the new Dwight Howard Boys & Girls Club, which is located within the school. The unveiling is a surprise, so please keep this information confidential prior to the event.

The Dwight Howard Boys & Girls Club at Starmount Academy of Excellence is a new program that was made possible thanks to a $100,000 donation by Howard. Opening its doors at the start of the 2017-18 school year, the Dwight Howard Boys & Girls Club will provide educational programs, sports, fitness and recreation programs, leadership development and health and life skills workshops. While the program’s name will be kept a secret until Thursday’s event, over 50 Starmount Academy of Excellence students have already enrolled in the first week of school.

“Through the years, we’ve seen how much kids in our community can do when we rally around them and give them the tools they need for success,” said Marty Clary, executive director of the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte. “Dwight Howard’s commitment to helping us open this new program is going to make a tremendous impact in this part of our community that really needs our support. This investment is going help keep students on the pathway to a great future.”

Howard, who joined the Charlotte Hornets this last summer, is a strong supporter of programs and initiatives that empower youth to be their best selves, and has made this generous donation as part of his personal commitment to support programs and activities that provide kids with an equal playing field so that they can be their best and achieve their goals.

“I am a firm believer in the Boys & Girls Clubs and the work that they do to provide programs and services to help young people in the Charlotte community and across the country succeed in school, develop leadership skills, and maintain healthy lifestyles,” says Howard. “I’m extremely honored to be helping them make an investment in the kids who attend Starmount Academy of Excellence right here in my new hometown of Charlotte.”