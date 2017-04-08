NBA2K Hornets Preview vs Celtics - 4/8/17

Key Matchup vs. Boston Celtics: Kemba Walker vs. Isaiah Thomas

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

The regular season home finale for the Charlotte Hornets is set to unfold on Saturday night as they’ll take the Spectrum Center court one last time this year against the Boston Celtics.

Kemba Walker has continued to excel in the second half of the season, posting a team-high 24.9 points on 43.9 percent shooting (41.4 percent from three-point range), 3.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists across 23 total appearances since the All-Star Break. Through April 6, Walker has also knocked down 89 three-pointers during this span, the second-highest total in the NBA behind only Steph Curry (93).

Walker will be matched up against another high-scoring point guard in Isaiah Thomas, who is also putting the finishing touches on a career season of his own. A sixth-year veteran, the former Washington Husky is ranked third in the NBA in scoring (29.1 points) to go along with averages of 2.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season. Thomas is also currently ranked second in the league in free-throw percentage as well (91.0 percent).

Along with Allen Iverson, Walker and Thomas are on pace to be the only other players 6-1 or shorter in the last 25 NBA seasons to average at least 23.0 points and 5.0 assists per game. The two should certainly put on quite a show when the Charlotte Hornets host the Boston Celtics in their final home game of the season on Saturday night at Spectrum Center.

