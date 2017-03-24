NBA2K Hornets Preview vs Cavaliers - 3/24/17

Key Matchup vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist vs. LeBron James

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

A fourth-straight win for the Charlotte Hornets is on the line as they begin a three-game homestand against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Going up against the NBA’s fourth-ranked offense (110.5 points per game), the Hornets will need small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to lead a superb defensive team effort. In 11 March appearances, the former Kentucky Wildcat is averaging 9.6 points (highest of any full month this season), 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Hornets. Kidd-Gilchrist also recently became just the fifth player to total 500+ offensive rebounds, 200+ steals and 200+ blocks in his Charlotte career.

For the fourth and final time this season, Kidd-Gilchrist will square off against 10-time All-NBA First-Team honoree LeBron James, who has continued to flourish on the court at age 32. A four-time league MVP as well, James is ranked eighth in the NBA in scoring (26.0 points), while also putting up career-high marks in both rebounding (8.3) and assists (8.8) this season for the Eastern-Conference-leading Cavaliers.

Containing James, who is averaging 31.7 points and 9.0 assists through three games against Charlotte this season, will be crucial for the Hornets when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the final time this season on Friday night at Spectrum Center.

