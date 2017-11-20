Marvin Williams Kicks off Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (Nov. 19, 2017) – Speedway Christmas lit up Charlotte Motor Speedway in spectacular fashion on Sunday. Opening night for the eighth edition of the immensely popular drive-through light show began with Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams leading the parade of cars. Behind the wheel of a Speedway Christmas Toyota Camry, Williams was followed by a checkered-flag wrapped Cabarrus County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau sleigh with Santa Claus and Lug Nut on board, through the three million lights around a remarkable, 3.75-mile course.

Like many fans attending Speedway Christmas for the first time, Williams said the experience was one he’d never forget.

“This is the best (light show) I’ve ever been to for sure and I’ve been to some good ones,” said Williams. “I didn’t realize how much time and effort is put into something like this. My family loved it. I definitely encourage people to try to get out here and check it out.”

This year’s Speedway Christmas – which runs from 6-10 p.m. every night through Dec. 31 but is closed Christmas Day – features an infield Christmas village Thursday-Sunday nights. The village features a petting zoo sponsored by Bojangles’, pony rides, Bethlehem village live nativity scene, crafts, games, s’more roasting, vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides and photos with Santa.

The first in a series of FOX 46 Movie Nights on the giant, 16,000-square-foot Speedway TV kicked off with “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on Sunday. Attendees can enjoy holiday-themed movies from Thursday through Sunday each week, with “Frosty's Winter Wonderland” scheduled through Thanksgiving weekend.

A record crowd also took part in the high-energy Egg Nog Jog 5K on Saturday night at the speedway. The popular event saw more than 2,300 decorated runners and walkers of all ages participate in one of the region’s most enjoyable fun-runs/walks.

TICKETS:

Fans can buy tickets to the Speedway Christmas lights show at the show starting at just $20. Advanced passes can also be purchased by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267), or visitinghttp://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets/. Speedway Christmas tickets are also available at the speedway ticket office.