Key Matchup vs. Washington Wizards: Marvin Williams vs. Markieff Morris

The Hornets will look to get back on track Saturday afternoon as they head north to wrap up their season series with the division-rival Washington Wizards.

After a rough end to a five-game road trip last week, Marvin Williams has righted the ship with averages of 10.8 points on 51.9 percent shooting, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in his last four outings. The veteran has also exceled against the Wizards this season with marks of 13.0 points per game on 56.3 percent shooting from three-point range (9-of-16).

The Charlotte forward will be lined up with another experienced big man in Washington’s Markieff Morris. The former Kansas Jayhawk is currently shooting personal bests from the field (48.6 percent) and three-point range (37.5 percent) this season and tallied 13 points and a career-high-tying eight assists against the Hornets back on Feb. 23.

Williams’ biggest test in this contest will be containing Morris defensively as the latter recently recorded a career-best 7-of-7 outing for 15 points against San Antonio on March 27. To what extent the Hornets frontcourt can lock in on drive-and-kicks and closeouts could be the deciding factor in pulling off their first season sweep of the Wizards in eight years.