Key Matchup vs. Washington Wizards: Kemba Walker vs. Tomáš Satoranský

A third-straight win and a season-series title is on the line for the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night as they finish off a back-to-back set on the road against the Washington Wizards.

Coming off a second-straight NBA All-Star Game appearance, Kemba Walker has been humming along nicely for the Hornets, particularly over the last few weeks. The seventh-year veteran has posted 27.8 points, 4.4 three-point field goals on 48.8 percent shooting, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals over his last nine appearances dating back to Jan. 31.

Walker will be paired up in the backcourt with Tomáš Satoranský, who has recently taken the reins as Washington's starting point guard following John Wall's knee surgery. One of the top assist and steal generators at EuroBasket 2017, the 26-year-old Czech native is averaging 12.0 points on 58.7 percent shooting, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 10 starts for the Wizards.

Satoranský isn't necessarily on the same level talent-wise as Walker, although he's proven to be more than just a serviceable backup during Wall's absence. The Hornets will look to ride their star point guard again for the second-straight night (31 points vs. Brooklyn on Thursday) when they make their first trip to the Verizon Center this season.