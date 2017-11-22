Key Matchup vs. Washington Wizards: Kemba Walker vs. John Wall

The first meeting of the season between the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards will be highlighted by a huge head-to-head showdown of dynamic point guards in Kemba Walker and John Wall.

After going through a bit of a slump earlier this month, Walker has shined in his last three outings with averages of 29.0 points on 51.8 percent shooting (56.5 percent from three-point range), 4.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists. The 6-1 guard is also one of just five players in the league averaging 22.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per outing this season (Harden, James, Curry and Lillard).

The first meeting of the season between the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards will be highlighted by a huge head-to-head showdown of dynamic point guards in Kemba Walker and John Wall.

After going through a bit of a slump earlier this month, Walker has shined in his last three outings with averages of 29.0 points on 51.8 percent shooting (56.5 percent from three-point range), 4.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists. The 6-1 guard is also one of just five players in the league averaging 22.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per outing this season (Harden, James, Curry and Lillard).

Defensively, Walker will need a superb performance in order to slow down Washington’s four-time NBA All-Star, John Wall. The 2010 first overall pick has seen his scoring (23.1 points to 19.6), field-goal percentage (45.1 percent to 42.8) and steals (2.0 to 1.1) all drop a bit from last year, although he’s still ranked third in the league in assists per game (9.1).

A career-high 81.6 percent of Wall’s field goals this season are coming unassisted and he’s also tied for fourth in the NBA in isolation points per game (4.7). Look for plenty of one-on-one matchups between the two speedy All-Star veterans when they face off at Spectrum Center.

Defensively, Walker will need a superb performance in order to slow down Washington’s four-time NBA All-Star, John Wall. The 2010 first overall pick has seen his scoring (23.1 points to 19.6), field-goal percentage (45.1 percent to 42.8) and steals (2.0 to 1.1) all drop a bit from last year, although he’s still ranked third in the league in assists per game (9.1).

A career-high 81.6 percent of Wall’s field goals this season are coming unassisted and he’s also tied for fourth in the NBA in isolation points per game (4.7). Look for plenty of one-on-one matchups between the two speedy All-Star veterans when they face off at Spectrum Center.