Key Matchup vs. Washington Wizards: Jeremy Lamb vs. Kelly Oubre Jr.

A pair of top-10 NBA bench scorers could play pivotal roles in the second meeting of the season between the Charlotte Hornets and division-rival Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Midway through the 2017-18 NBA season, there are no signs of slowing down for sixth-year veteran, Jeremy Lamb, who ranks fourth in the league in bench scoring right now (13.0 PPG; mini. 25 GP). The versatile UConn product is also one of just three players averaging at least 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in less than 30.0 minutes per game this season (Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Zach Randolph; mini. 30 GP).

Lamb will likely spend plenty of time in the second unit guarding Washington’s third-year combo guard, Kelly Oubre Jr., who is also having a breakout season of his own. The former Kansas Jayhawk ranks tied for 10th in the NBA in bench scoring (12.1 PPG), has personal highs in every major statistical category and has knocked down multiple three-point field goals in each of his last five games (third-longest streak of his career).

The Wizards watched Lamb put together one of the best all-around games of his life back on Nov. 22 as he finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a career-high-tying three blocks in Charlotte’s 129-124 overtime win. If the Hornets are able to get a similar performance from their third-leading scorer, they’ll be in good shape once again against Washington.