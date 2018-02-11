Key Matchup vs. Toronto Raptors: Jeremy Lamb vs. C.J. Miles

The Hornets wrap up their pre-All-Star Break home schedule with another matinee showdown as they play host to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday afternoon.

Jeremy Lamb has arguably been the brightest spot in the Hornets' second unit this season, establishing himself as one of the better reserve scorers in the NBA as well. The sixth-year veteran ranks first in the Eastern Conference in bench scoring (12.5 PPG; mini 30 GP), while also averaging career-high marks overall in rebounding (4.5), assists (2.2) and steals (0.8) this campaign.

The Raptors will be rolling out their own bench scoring threat in C.J. Miles, who is now in his 13th NBA season and first with Toronto. One of the few remaining straight-from-high-school draftees, the 34th overall pick in 2005 ranks sixth in the NBA in bench three-pointers this season (97) and second in scoring amongst players averaging less than 20.0 minutes per game (10.0 points)

While Miles has the advantage over his Charlotte counterpart in three-point shooting, Lamb might have the edge in terms of rebounding and facilitating. Limiting Miles' effectiveness from behind the arc could go a long way to helping the Hornets pick up an important home win over a strong Toronto Raptors team at Spectrum Center this afternoon.