Key Matchup vs. San Antonio Spurs: Marvin Williams vs. Pau Gasol

Charlotte’s final meeting with the Spurs this season will finish off a tough back-to-back set as the two teams go at it again at Spectrum Center on Saturday night.

Marvin Williams has quietly emerged as one of the Hornets’ most consistent two-way threats lately, posting averages of 10.8 points (52.2 percent from three-point range), 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his last five outings. The UNC product is also ranked third on the team in net rating this season (7.6; minimum 10 GP), a sharp increase from the -0.5 mark he put up in 2016-17.

Future Hall-of-Famer and longtime Spanish National Team member Pau Gasol doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon, despite entering his second season with the Spurs at 37 years of age. The versatile big man is currently one of just three seven-footers in the league averaging at least 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 block per game (Joel Embiid, Marc Gasol)

Although Gasol is technically San Antonio’s center, his mobility, passing and three-point shooting presumably makes Williams a better match for him defensively. Look for the Charlotte forward to also spend some time guarding LaMarcus Aldridge in what will ultimately be a tough matchup with the entire Spurs frontcourt.