Key Matchup vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Jeremy Lamb vs. Marco Belinelli

The first showdown of the season with the Philadelphia 76ers tips off tonight for the Charlotte Hornets as they'll look to rebound from a rough loss in Boston two days ago.

Jeremy Lamb has maintained his breakout season for the Hornets, continuing to showcase his improved rebounding, facilitating and defensive play-making abilities. The sixth-year veteran is on pace to be the first NBA player since Jay Vincent in 1985-86 to average at least 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in less than 25 minutes per outing for a full season.

Pairing up with Lamb in the backcourt will be a familiar face in ex-Hornet, Marco Belinelli, who recently joined the 76ers after securing a buyout with the Atlanta Hawks. The sharp-shooting Italian currently ranks 10th in three-point field goals (97) and tied for 11th in scoring (11.1 points; mini. 40 GP) amongst all NBA players off the bench this campaign.

Through his first six games with the 76ers, Belinelli has shown to be a solid addition to a much-improved Philadelphia squad. Lamb and the Charlotte reserves will need to watch out for their former teammate knocking down his trademark three-pointers off screens tonight at the Wells Fargo Center.