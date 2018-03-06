Key Matchup vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Frank Kaminsky vs. Dario Šarić

The Hornets will take on the much-improved Philadelphia 76ers for the second time in just five days as they'll look to end a three-game losing streak tonight in Charlotte.

With Marvin Williams questionable to play right now because of migraines, Frank Kaminsky could be sliding into Charlotte's starting lineup at the power forward position. The third-year seven-footer has been red hot lately, posting averages of 16.2 points on 46.8 percent shooting and 2.5 three-pointers on a 57.7 percent conversion rate over his last six appearances.

Kaminsky will probably be tasked with guarding an all-around threat in Philadelphia's Dario Šarić, who has been a vital part of the 76ers' drastic turnaround this season. The second-year Croatian has recorded averages of 14.8 points on 45.1 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game and is also coming off a 25-point outing in Milwaukee two nights ago.

Currently ranking amongst the top NBA power forwards in free-throw shooting (89.3 percent; 1st), assists (6th), three-point shooting (38.7%; 8th) and total offensive rebounds (129; 10th), Šarić is a versatile player who does a lot of everything. Kaminsky will need to keep things rolling offensively and minimize the Philadelphia big man's overall impact when the two players square off at Spectrum Center.