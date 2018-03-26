Key Matchup vs. New York Knicks: Willy Hernangomez vs. Luke Kornet

The Hornets are getting ready to kick off a two-game homestand with their sights set on a fourth-consecutive victory in the season-series finale against the New York Knicks.

With Cody Zeller sitting out for the ninth-straight contest (left knee soreness), Willy Hernangomez will remain the team’s backup center. The Spaniard, who began his NBA career with the Knicks, is averaging 8.8 points and 6.8 rebounds over his last five games, a stretch that notably includes season highs in points (17 on March 19) and rebounding (12 on March 22).

New York’s frontcourt will be without Kristaps Porzingis (knee), Kyle O’Quinn (hip) and Joakim Noah (personal), which means more playing time for two-way signee, Luke Kornet. The NCAA record holder for most career three-pointers by a seven-footer (150), Kornet is also the only Knicks rookie in the last 22 years to double-double in his NBA debut as well (Feb. 8 at Toronto).

Hernangomez has turned a corner with the Hornets over the last week on both sides of the ball, although will have a unique challenge in guarding the rangy Kornet. Closing out defensively on the former Vanderbilt Commodore and being aggressive towards him on the offense end should be a focal point for Hernangomez and the Charlotte reserves tonight at Spectrum Center.