Key Matchup vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Marvin Williams vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo

The toughest individual matchup challenge of the season so far awaits the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night as they head to Milwaukee, where they’ve won six of their last seven games against the hometown Bucks.

With Michael Kidd-Gilchrist still working himself back into game shape following a personal leave, Marvin Williams will be the top wing defender available for the Hornets. The Charlotte forward put up 11.2 points and career-high marks in rebounding (6.6) and free-throw percentage (87.3 percent) in 76 total appearances last season.

Coming off the opposing sideline, Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely considered one of the most athletic, lengthy and versatile players in the league today. In three appearances this season, the Greek Freak has dominated with a league-leading 38.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.7 steals (T-5th in NBA) per game.

Williams will need to impose his physicality on Antetokounmpo and minimize his all-around game as much as possible. Charlotte’s overall effectiveness in containing the NBA’s reigning Most Improved Player will be a crucial step in picking up another win on Monday night.