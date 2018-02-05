Key Matchup vs. Denver Nuggets: Nicolas Batum vs. Gary Harris

The Hornets will look to stretch their winning streak to a season-high four games as they finish off a tough back-to-back road set against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Nicolas Batum seems to have finally found his form for Charlotte this season after dealing with an elbow injury for much of the first half of the year. The Frenchman has put up 21.3 points on 50.8 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in his last four outings, which includes a triple-double in Atlanta on Jan. 31 and a season-high 31 points vs. Indiana on Feb. 2.

The Charlotte guard will be paired up in the backcourt with Gary Harris, who is having himself a breakout campaign in his fourth season out of Michigan State. Currently Denver's leading scorer with a career-high 17.4 points per game, Harris also ranks seventh overall in the NBA in steals per game (1.88) and fourth amongst NBA shooting guards in field-goal percentage (48.5 percent).

Perhaps one of the more underrated two-guards in the league, Harris is an offensive threat from distance who also serves as one of the Nuggets' better overall defenders as well. Batum will need to keep his momentum going and be mindful of Harris' versatility when these two teams wrap up their season series at the Pepsi Center tonight.