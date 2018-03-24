Key Matchup vs. Dallas Mavericks: Kemba Walker Dennis Smith Jr.

The Hornets head back on the road looking for a third-straight victory as they’ll square off against the hometown Mavericks tonight at the American Airlines Center.

Kemba Walker is coming off one of the most impressive performances of any player in franchise history after finishing with 46 points and a team-record 10 three-pointers in a 61-point victory over Memphis on March 22. The seventh-year veteran leads the NBA in three-point field goals since the All-Star Break (56), a category he ranks fourth in overall this season as well (214).

The Hornets point guard will be paired up against a fellow ninth overall pick (albeit six years apart) in Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr. The N.C. State product has dazzled in his first professional season and is on pace to be one of two NBA rookies in the last four years to average at least 15.0 points, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steal per outing (Ben Simmons).

Smith Jr. has transitioned quickly to the league thanks to his athleticism and overall versatility, making him a challenge to guard on the defensive end. Walker had a 41-point game in a loss to the Mavericks back on Jan. 10, but will need to get more help from his teammates on both ends in order for the Hornets to get the victory this time around.