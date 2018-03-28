Key Matchup vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kemba Walker vs. George Hill

A potential season-high-tying fifth-straight win is on the line for the Charlotte Hornets as they wrap up their two-game homestand tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Perhaps the biggest individual milestone of Kemba Walker’s NBA career is on the verge of being achieved as he’s just 20 points away from breaking Dell Curry’s franchise career scoring record (9,839 points). Walker has been red hot for the Hornets lately, posting averages of 31.3 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals during the team’s current four-game winning streak.

On defense, Walker will be in charge of stopping veteran George Hill, who was acquired by the Cavaliers in a deadline-day deal with Sacramento last month. Coming off a career year with the Jazz last season, Hill is currently averaging 10.2 points, 2.8 assists and ranks tied for third amongst NBA point guards in three-point percentage as well (personal-high 42.1 percent).

Hill has been up and down offensively since arriving in Cleveland, likely a byproduct of adjusting to a different role with a new team. The IUPUI product is not known for his defensive capabilities and could have a lot on his plate with an aggressive Kemba Walker gunning to become the team’s all-time leading scorer.