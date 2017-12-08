Key Matchup vs. Chicago Bulls: Kemba Walker vs. Kris Dunn

A pair of point guards looking to replicate big performances from their most recent head-to-head meeting will square off again on Friday night when the Charlotte Hornets host the Chicago Bulls at Spectrum Center.

Kemba Walker’s best outing of the season came against the Bulls back on Nov. 17, when he erupted for 47 points (second-highest total of his career), six rebounds and five assists at the United Center. This season, the seventh-year veteran ranks sixth amongst NBA point guards in scoring (22.7 points), fourth in free throws (5.7) and tied for fifth in three-point field goals (2.3) made per game.

Chicago’s Kris Dunn also had a great outing against the Hornets, finishing with a then career-high 22 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals last month. After joining the Bulls via trade over the summer, Dunn’s all-around game has improved significantly with the most noticeable difference being his overall shooting (37.7 percent to 43.9) and three-point proficiency (28.8 percent to 44.4).

Since beating the Hornets three weeks ago, the struggling Bulls have lost 10-consecutive games by an average of 11.1 points per contest. Walker and the rest of the Charlotte backcourt will need to watch out for Dunn’s versatility and be mindful of letting any turnovers lead to quick transition points.