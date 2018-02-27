Key Matchup vs. Chicago Bulls: Frank Kaminsky vs. Bobby Portis

A fifth-consecutive victory is on the line for the Charlotte Hornets as they'll look to stay perfect in their post-All-Star Break schedule on Tuesday night against the visiting Chicago Bulls.

The eight-day, mid-February layoff seems to have reinvigorated Frank Kaminsky, who is coming off arguably his best two-game span of the season. The Hornets forward is averaging 18.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 block during this stretch and also ranks tied for fifth in the NBA in total three-point field goals drained since the All-Star Break (10).

Kaminsky will be matched up in the frontcourt with fellow 2015 draftee, Bobby Portis, who is in the midst of a breakout year for the Bulls. The former Arkansas Razorback is coming off a career-high 38-point outing on Feb. 22 and currently ranks first in scoring (12.9 points) and second in rebounding (6.3) amongst Eastern Conference bench players this season (mini. 40 GP).

One of the biggest challenges in facing the rebuilding Bulls is their unpredictability as they have recently been experimenting with different lineups and rotations from now until the end of the season. Chicago has largely been giving consistent playing to Portis though, and he could certainly play a significant role in tonight's meeting between the two sides.