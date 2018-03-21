Key Matchup vs. Brooklyn Nets: Dwayne Bacon vs. Caris LeVert

The Hornets will look to close out their five-game road trip on a positive note tonight in Brooklyn as they wrap up their season series with the hometown Nets.

With Nic Batum currently sidelined (left Achilles soreness), rookie Dwayne Bacon has been bumped up the Hornets depth chart into the role of backup shooting guard. The former Florida State Seminole has put up 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal across his last two outings and currently leads the team in defensive rating this season as well (104.7; mini 40 GP).

Bacon will be paired up with one of the best bench scorers in the Eastern Conference in Caris LeVert, who finished with 22 points and eight assists in Charlotte back on March 8. The 23-year-old guard is one of just four rookie or sophomore players averaging at least 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steal this season (Ben Simmons, Kris Dunn, Dennis Smith Jr.).

LeVert can clearly do a little bit of everything, although his scoring and facilitating skill sets are his main bread and butter. Perhaps not the same all-around threat as his Nets counterpart, Bacon is a better defensive player and has the size advantage to make things difficult for LeVert and the other Brooklyn backcourt reserves.