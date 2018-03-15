Key Matchup vs. Atlanta Hawks: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist vs. Taurean Prince

The Charlotte Hornets are a win away from a season-series sweep of the Hawks as they’ll look to shut out their division rivals in a single campaign for the first time in 17 years tonight in Atlanta.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has remained a steady presence in the Hornets starting lineup for much of the season, despite not necessarily stuffing the box score on a nightly basis. The sixth-year vet is averaging 9.5 points on a career-high 50.9 percent shooting and 4.2 rebounds while posting a team-leading and personal-best 4.2 net rating as well.

The Kentucky product will be tasked with stopping second-year forward Taurean Prince, who is coming off the best two-game stretch of his NBA tenure. The 12th overall pick in 2016 notched a career-high 38-point outing on March 11 and is one of just three rookie/sophomore players averaging at least 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal (Simmons, Dunn).

Prince has taken a step forward with his three-point shooting this season, currently ranking eighth in long-distance makes amongst all NBA small forwards (136; had just 33 in 2016-17). The former Baylor Bear is a versatile player and will be a major priority for Kidd-Gilchrist and the Hornets wings when they square off at Philips Arena.