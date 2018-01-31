Key Matchup vs. Atlanta Hawks: Frank Kaminsky vs. Ersan İlyasova

The Hornets wrap up their three-game road trip on Wednesday night as they’ll look to stay perfect against the Atlanta Hawks this season in the second meeting between the two sides in five days.

Although he’s been a bit cold lately (4-of-23 on FGA over his last 3 GP), it’s been an overall solid season for Frank Kaminsky, who will slide into Charlotte’s starting lineup with Marvin Williams injured. The third-year pro averaged 11.4 points on 43.5 percent shooting (38.4 percent from three-point range), 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 21 total outings from Dec. 11-Jan. 24 following a two-game absence because of an ankle injury.

Kaminsky will be paired up alongside opposing power forward, Ersan İlyasova, who is in his first full season with the Hawks after bouncing around the league the last few years. The native of Eskişehir, Turkey has blossomed into a reliable stretch-four in the latter part of his career and is putting up 10.9 points on 45.7 percent shooting, 5.6 rebounds (1.8 offensive) and 1.2 assists over 39 appearances this season.

Like Kaminsky, İlyasova has also been in a slump lately having connected on just 1-of-19 three-point attempts over his last six outings (5.3 percent). Whichever power forward can snap out of his current lull and start generating some offense could be the difference maker in tonight’s showdown at Phillips Arena.