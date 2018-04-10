Key Matchup at Indiana Pacers: Marvin Williams vs. Domantas Sabonis

The regular season finale for the Charlotte Hornets gets underway tonight in Indianapolis as they’ll take on the hometown Pacers once again for the second time in just three days.

Veteran forward Marvin Williams will be looking to continue his hard charge towards the end of his 13th NBA season when the Hornets take the floor at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Williams has scored 15-or-more points in a season-high-tying three-straight games (72.0 percent shooting) to go along with averages of 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 block during this stretch as well.

Charlotte will also hope to get another strong defensive effort from Williams, who helped hold Indiana’s Thaddeus Young to just two points on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte. With Young sitting out this game (rest), look for second-year big man Domantas Sabonis to get the start as he’ll try and build on the career-high 30-point outing he had two days ago at Spectrum Center.

Listed as the Pacers’ backup center, Sabonis is averaging a double-double with 13.1 points and 10.4 rebounds across 19 starts this season. Williams’ ability to put together another big offensive outing and bring the talented Lithuanian back to earth a bit could go a long way in the Hornets pulling off a win in their final game of the 2017-18 campaign.