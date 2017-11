July 28, 2017 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has waived guard Briante Weber.

Weber (6-2, 165, Virginia Commonwealth) signed two consecutive 10-day contracts with the Hornets on Feb. 27, 2017, and March 9, 2017, before signing a multi-year deal on March 19, 2017. He appeared in 13 games for the Hornets, averaging 3.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 12.2 minutes per game.