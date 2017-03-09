Hornets Sign Guard Briante Weber To Second 10-Day Contract

March 9, 2017 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has signed guard Brianté Weber to a second 10-day contract. Weber signed his first 10-day contract with Charlotte on Feb. 27. The Hornets roster now stands at 15 players.

Weber has seen action in one game with Charlotte, tallying two points at Phoenix on March 2. In his NBA career, the 6-2 guard has appeared in 15 games (four starts) over two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Hornets, averaging 3.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 14.5 minutes per contest. Weber appeared in two postseason games with the Heat, logging six minutes of action during the 2016 NBA Playoffs.

The Virginia Commonwealth University product also played with the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA Development League this season. The 24-year-old appeared in 31 games (all starts) posting averages of 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 3.3 steals in 36.8 minutes per game. Weber was named NBA D-League Player of the Month in January, and was also selected as a 2017 NBA D-League All-Star.