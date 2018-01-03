Hornets Roll to 131-111 Victory in Sacramento

By Matt Rochinski, hornets.com

Result

The Hornets set a season high in Sacramento, defeating the Kings, 131-111 and moved to 2-1 with one game left on their four-game West Coast road trip. Nic Batum led eight Charlotte players scoring in double figures with 21 points as the Hornets pulled away early in this one and did not look back using three-and-d, connecting on 15 three-pointers and forcing 15 Sacramento turnovers.

Turning Point

Charlotte knows the key to winning games on the road is to jump out early and quiet the home crowd. It took the Hornets just shy of 16 minutes to catch fire after Willie Cauley-Stein dropped two free throws to cut Charlotte’s lead to 39-38 with 8:04 remaining in the second quarter, thanks in large part to a change in the lineup from Associate Head Coach Stephen Silas, who inserted Kemba Walker back into the lineup with reserves Jeremy Lamb, Treveon Graham, Frank Kaminsky and Johnny O’Bryant. With Walker running the offense, the Hornets quickly connected on back-to-back threes from O’Bryant and Kaminsky and Graham followed up with a steal and lay-in moments later to help push Charlotte’s lead to 47-40. With Dwight Howard and Nic Batum checking back in, the Hornets continued to roll and were ahead 72-52 at the end of the first half. Charlotte outscored the Kings 40-27 in the second quarter on 14-of-24 shooting (50.0 percent) from the field and a red-hot 7-of-11 shooting (63.6 percent) from long range with six different Hornets hitting threes (Marvin Williams, two; Nic Batum, Jeremy Lamb, Frank Kaminsky, Treveon Graham and Johnny O’Bryant one apiece). The Hornets also forced six turnovers (including four steals) for 12 points while not turning the ball over themselves in the decisive second quarter.

Hornets Player of the Game

Nic Batum scored a team-high 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting (66.7 percent) from the field, including 3-of-5 from long range (60.0 percent) in just 30 minutes of action. Batum helped ice the game and get the starters some rest with a team-best nine points in the third quarter. With the three treys, Batum became the ninth player in franchise history to reach 300 career three-point field goals. Batum also added four rebounds and four assists in the win.

Kings Player of the Game

Zach Randolph notched a game-high 24 points on 11-of-18 shooting (61.1 percent) while grabbing 10 rebounds to complete the double-double in the losing effort.

Game Notes

Charlotte scored a season-high 131 points on 57.3 percent field goal shooting (51-of-89), including a season-best 46.9 percent (15-of-32) from behind the arc. The 15 threes tied a season high. The 131 points were also the third-highest total in a non-overtime game on the road in franchise history… The Hornets turned the ball over just three times, only one more than a franchise-record two set on 3/28/17 against Milwaukee while forcing 15 turnovers that they turned into 20 points… Kemba Walker recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists in 30 minutes. With the 10 assists, Walker moved into second place on the franchise’s all-time assists leaderboard with 2,582, passing Raymond Felton (2,573)… Dwight Howard (20 points), Marvin Williams (10) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (10) helped the Hornets have all five starters scoring in double digits… Charlotte’s reserves outscored the Kings, 58-37, led by a season-high 16 points from Johnny O’Bryant on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. Jeremy Lamb (16) and Frank Kaminsky (12) also scored in double figures off the bench… The 72-point first half was the second-highest scoring first half on the road in franchise history (74 at Phoenix, 2/5/06).

Quote of the Night

“We have to stick together. If we play together, we’re going to be a good team. Tonight you saw the scoring balance. Everybody was contributing. When we play like that, we’re good.” - Nic Batum

Next Up

The Hornets conclude their four-game road trip with a 10:30 p.m. tip on Jan. 5 in Los Angeles against the Lakers. The game can be seen on Fox Sports Southeast or heard on WFNZ or on the official Charlotte Hornets mobile app.