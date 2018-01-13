Hornets Reveal First Wave of Plans to Celebrate 30th Anniversary

January 13, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced that the organization will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the inaugural 1988-89 Hornets season during the 2018-19 NBA campaign.

The season-long commemoration will include a number of elements, including the selection of a 30th Anniversary Team through fan voting. The 30th Anniversary Team will be revealed during a series of “Classic Nights,” which will take fans back to the Charlotte Coliseum of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s through music and game presentation. In addition, the Hornets will unveil a new Classic Edition uniform prior to the 2018-19 season to wear for those games.

“We are excited to begin preparing to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the inaugural Hornets season with our fans,” said Hornets President & COO Fred Whitfield. “When the Hornets took the court in 1988, the city of Charlotte and the Carolinas were changed forever, and it is important that we acknowledge that beginning and those who have been a part of Charlotte’s 30-year love affair with the NBA.”

As part of the announcement, the Hornets also unveiled a 30th Anniversary logo. The circular emblem features the logo of the original Hornets with the familiar pinstripes found on the uniforms the team made famous. The logo includes the words “30 Years” at the top and “Charlotte Basketball” at the bottom, along with the years “1988” and “2018” to the left and right, respectively. Merchandise featuring the logo, including T-shirts and hats, is available now at the Hornets Fan Shop.

Additional details of the 30th Anniversary celebration will be announced in the months leading up to the start of the 2018-19 season.

Playing their inaugural game on November 4, 1988, the Hornets were the first major professional sports franchise in the Carolinas. The team led the NBA in attendance during its inaugural season in 1988-89 and went on to do so seven straight times from 1990-91 to 1996-97, recording 364 consecutive sellouts from Dec. 23, 1988, through Nov. 21, 1997. The Hornets hosted the NBA All-Star Game in 1991, which they will do once again in February 2019.