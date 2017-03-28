Hornets Playoff Hopes Take a Hit Against Bucks

By Matt Rochinski, hornets.com

Kemba Walker tied Milwaukee’s Tony Snell with a game-high 26 points and Frank Kaminsky chipped in 20 off the bench but it wasn’t nearly enough to slow down a Bucks team that started hot and stayed hot on their way to a 118-108 victory over the Hornets on March 28 at Spectrum Center. The loss drops Charlotte three games behind Miami for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with eight games remaining.

Turning Point

Following Tuesday morning’s shootaround, Cody Zeller talked about the importance of getting off to a fast start at home against the Bucks much like the Hornets did against Phoenix on Sunday at Spectrum Center. With just two games separating the Hornets from the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference standings, they wanted to continue to build on the momentum that had seen Charlotte win four of five games heading into the contest. Instead it was Milwaukee who came out on fire, jumping out to a 21-10 lead in the opening 7:15 of the first quarter on 80.0 percent (8-of-10) shooting from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, while holding Charlotte to 27.3 percent (3-of-11) to start the contest. Tony Snell led the way for the Bucks early on, connecting on 5-of-6 attempts from the field, including two treys, to rack up 12 early points and help the Bucks build the early double-digit lead. The Bucks would not cool down either and finished the first half shooting 72.5 percent (29-of-40) from the field and 56.3 percent (9-of-16) from long range to take a 72-50 lead into the break on their way to the road win.

Hornets Player of the Game

Kemba Walker scored a game-high-tying 26-points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field while connecting on four three-pointers. It marked Walker’s 51st game with 20-or-more points this season. The Hornets All-Star also tied Marco Belinelli for the team high in assists with five and grabbed three rebounds in the losing effort.

Bucks Player of the Game

Tony Snell was the catalyst for the Bucks fast start, scoring 12 points in the first quarter on his way to a game-high-tying and career-high 26 points. Snell finished an efficient 10-of-14 from the field while knocking down 4-of-8 three-pointers and connecting on both of his free throws. Snell added three rebounds and one assist.

Game Notes

The Hornets only turned the ball over four times tonight, setting a season-low and tying a franchise record for the least amount of turnovers in a game (last time, four vs. Oklahoma City on 1/2/16)… Charlotte had a 15-2 advantage in fast break points tonight… The Hornets outshot the Bucks from the free throw line in attempts 29-17… Jeremy Lamb chipped in 16 points off the bench, his single-season best 26th game with double-figure scoring… Frank Kaminsky posted 20 points, with 16 coming in the second half, marking his 11th game with 20-plus points this season… The Bucks shot 46-of-74 (.622) from the field, the best field goal percentage by a Charlotte opponent this season… Milwaukee is now 19-7 on the year when shooting over 50 percent from the field… Giannis Antetokounmpo posted his team-best 51st game with 20-or-more points with 20 points… Malcolm Brogdon logged his second double-double of the season, tallying 14 points on 6-of-7 field goals and 10 assists.

Quote of the Night

“I’m obviously disappointed, with a game of that magnitude when you have a lot to play for, they [Milwaukee] just put a lot more into it than we did. They played harder right from the beginning. Their guys were more ready to play. Our defense was beyond bad. We have a short amount of time to get ready [for tomorrow]. Toronto is playing at a similar level as they are, so we’re going to have to find totally different interest level if we’re going to have a chance to win up there.” - Head Coach Steve Clifford

Next Up

The Hornets make a quick turn and head to Toronto for a 7:30 p.m. tip on March 28 against the Raptors. Watch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on the Hornets App or WFNZ.