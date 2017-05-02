Hornets Injury Update - 5/2/17

May 2, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that center Miles Plumlee underwent a successful arthroscopic debridement on his right knee. Typical recovery time for Plumlee’s procedure is approximately six to eight weeks.

The 6-11 center was acquired by Charlotte via trade on Feb. 2, 2017. He appeared in 13 games with the Hornets during the 2016-17 season, averaging 2.4 points on .583 shooting from the field and 3.2 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per contest. The Duke product holds career averages of 5.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 16.7 minutes per game over the course of 273 games (including 133 starts) over the course of five NBA seasons with Indiana, Phoenix, Milwaukee and Charlotte.