Hornets Host 4th Draft Workout of 2017

Gallery: Draft Workouts - Day 4

Download (PDF): Player Bios

In preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets host their fourth draft workout on June 13.

Jaron Blossomgame | Forward | 6-7 | 220 | Clemson

Jaron Blossomgame is one of just three players in Clemson basketball history with at least 1,700 career points and 800 career rebounds (Elden Campbell, Trevor Booker). Blossomgame was one of five players in the ACC last season with at least 500 points, 200 rebounds and 50 assists. He was also named First-Team All-ACC in 2016, making him just the third Clemson player to accomplish this feat since the 2002-03 campaign (Trevor Booker - 2010; K.J. McDaniels - 2014). Blossomgame ranked 10th in the ACC in scoring last season (17.7 points) and was named a top-10 finalist for the 2017 Julius Erving Award, which honors the nation’s top collegiate small forward.

Antonius Cleveland | Guard | 6-6 | 195 | Southeast Missouri State

Antonius Cleveland finished his career at Southeast Missouri State ranked fifth on the school’s all-time scoring leaderboard (1,556 points) and second on the school’s all-time steals leaderboard (159). Cleveland was the only player in the Ohio Valley Conference last year to average at least 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game. He is the third conference player to reach this threshold in a single season since the start of the 2010-11 NCAA campaign. Recently named to the 2017 All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team, Cleveland also competed in the 2017 State Farm College Slam Dunk Championship on Final Four Weekend in Phoenix, AZ.

P.J. Dozier | Guard | 6-6 | 205 | South Carolina

P.J. Dozier was one of two players in the SEC last season to average at least 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game (South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell). Dozier is also the first South Carolina player to accumulate at least 500 points and 100 assists in a single season since Devan Downey did so in three-consecutive NCAA campaigns from 2008-10. Dozier ranked tied for third in the SEC in total steals last season (60) and seventh in made field goals (191), helping lead South Carolina to its first-ever Final Four appearance in school history as well.

Avry Holmes | Guard | 6-2 | 195 | Clemson

Avry Holmes is one of just five ACC players since the start of the 2009-10 NCAA campaign to shoot 44.0 percent or better from three-point range on at least 150 attempts over the course of an entire season. At the conclusion of the 2016-17 collegiate season, Holmes became the first Clemson player to lead the ACC in three-point percentage (44.2 percent) since Michael Tait in 1986-87. Amongst ACC players with at least 80 attempts from the free-throw line last season, Holmes ranked 10th in the conference with a conversion rate of 81.5 percent.

Justin Patton | Center | 7-0 | 230 | Creighton

Amongst Division I players with at least 200 field-goal attempts last season, Justin Patton ranked fourth in the NCAA in field-goal percentage (67.6 percent). Patton was the only Big East Conference player to average at least 12.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 block per game last season. He is the first Creighton player to reach this aforementioned threshold in a single NCAA campaign since Anthony Tolliver did so two-straight seasons from 2006-07. Patton was recently named the 2017 Big East Freshman of the Year in addition to garnering 2017 All-Big East Second Team honors as well.

Quinton Stephens | Forward | 6-9 | 196 | Georgia Tech

Quinton Stephens was one of five players in the ACC last season to average at least 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game. Stephens and teammate Ben Lammers are the first Georgia Tech players to reach this threshold in a single season since Matt Harpring did so for three-straight NCAA campaigns from 1996-98. Stephens is also one of three ACC players to combine for at least 500 points, 400 rebounds and 100 assists over the last two seasons. He ranked ninth in the ACC last season in total rebounding (7.6) and tied for second in defensive rebounds per game (6.3).