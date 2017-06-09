Hornets Host 2nd Draft Workout of 2017

Gallery: Draft Workouts - Day 2

Download (PDF): Player Bios



In preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets host their second draft workout on June 7.

Antonio Blakeney | Guard | 6-4 | 197 | LSU

Antonio Blakeney was one of two SEC players last season to average at least 17.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 45.0 percent or better from the field (Georgia’s Yante Maten). Blakeney is just the second LSU player to hit these thresholds in a single season since the start of the 2009-10 NCAA campaign (Ben Simmons, 2015-16). He was also named to both the 2016 All-SEC Freshman and 2017 All-SEC Second Team squads and led the Tigers in scoring last season at 17.2 points per game, a mark that ranked fifth best in the conference.

Torian Graham | Guard | 6-5 | 195 | Arizona State

Torian Graham is the first Pac-12 Conference player to record at least 600 points and make 100-or-more three-point field goals in a single season since Arizona’s Salim Stoudamire in 2004-05. Graham’s 108 total made three-pointers last year ranked second in the Pac-12 and was also the second-highest single-season total in Arizona State history (Stevin Smith – 113, 1992-93). Graham was recently named a 2017 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention, finishing second in the conference in scoring at 18.6 points per game.

Amile Jefferson | Guard | 6-9 | 224 | Duke

Amile Jefferson is the fourth different Duke player since the start of the 1992-93 NCAA campaign and first since Mason Plumlee in 2012-13 to total at least 300 points, 200 rebounds, 50 assists and 50 blocks in a single season (Shane Battier, Josh McRoberts, Mason Plumlee). Jefferson also finished tied for second in the ACC last season in total blocks (65), the most by a Duke player since Josh McRoberts in 2006-07 (82). A member of Duke’s 2015 NCAA Championship team, Jefferson averaged 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game last season, numbers which ranked sixth and third, respectively, in the ACC.

Kyle Kuzma | Guard | 6-9 | 221 | Utah

Kyle Kuzma is the first Pac-12 Conference player to average at least 16.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 50.0 percent or better from the field since Stanford’s Curtis Borchardt did so during the 2001-02 NCAA campaign. Kuzma was also recently named to the 2017 All-Pac-12 First Team, finishing fifth in the conference in scoring (16.4 points per game) and fourth in rebounding (9.3) this past season for the Utes. In 2015, Kuzma helped lead Utah to its first Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2005.

Derrick Walton Jr. | Guard | 6-1 | 190 | Michigan

Derrick Walton Jr. was one of two Big 10 Conference players to average at least 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game last season (Nebraska’s Tai Webster). Walton also finished second in the Big 10 last year in total three-point field goals (98), the third-highest single-season total by a Michigan player in school history (Louis Bullock – 101, 1996-97; Glen Rice – 99, 1988-89). Walton was also recently named a 2017 All-Big 10 Second Team honoree and the 2017 Big 10 Tournament MVP, making him the first Wolverine player to win the latter since Robert Traylor in 1998.

Nigel Williams-Goss | Guard | 6-3 | 195 | Gonzaga

Nigel Williams-Goss was the only player in the nation last season to total at least 600 points, 200 rebounds, 150 assists and 50 steals. Williams-Goss is one of just 11 different NCAA players overall to hit these thresholds in a single season since the start of the 1992-93 NCAA campaign, a list that includes Penny Hardaway, Evan Turner, Kemba Walker and Ben Simmons. Recently named the 2017 West Coast Conference Player of the Year and a Consensus Second-Team All-American, Williams-Goss led Gonzaga in scoring, assists and steals last year and was also instrumental in helping the program make its first-ever National Championship Game appearance as well.