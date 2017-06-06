Hornets Host 1st Draft Workout of 2017

Download (PDF): Player Bios

In preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets host their first draft workout on June 7.

Kadeem Allen | Guard | 6-3 | 205 | Arizona

Kadeem Allen was of just four players in the Pac-12 Conference last season to total at least 300 points, 100 rebounds, 100 assists and 50 steals. Allen also ranked third in the Pac-12 last season in three-point percentage amongst players with at least 75 attempts (42.7 percent). This was the highest such conversion rate by any Arizona player since Kyle Fogg in 2011-12 (44.4 percent). The 2014 National Junior College Player of the Year, Allen also received 2017 All-Pac-12 Second Team and All-Pac-12 Defensive Team honors last season as well.

Austin Arians | Forward | 6-3 | 200 | Wake Forest

Austin Arians transferred from Wisconsin-Milwaukee to Wake Forest as a graduate student last season, helping the Demon Deacons reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010. Amongst ACC players with at least 125 attempts from long range last season, Arians was tied for the fourth-highest three-point percentage (42.7 percent). It was the highest such conversion rate by any Wake Forest player in a single season since C.J. Harris in 2012-13 (43.1 percent).

V.J. Beachem | Forward | 6-8 | 201 | Notre Dame

V.J. Beachem was one of just five players in the nation to average at least 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 block per game last season. Beachem is also the third different ACC player to reach these thresholds in a single season since the start of the 1992-93 NCAA campaign (Duke’s Shane Battier, 1999-00 & 2000-01; Duke’s Brandon Ingram, 2015-16). A 2017 All-ACC Honorable Mention, Beachem’s 175 combined three-pointers over the last two seasons are the most by any ACC player during this time frame.

Jack Gibbs | Guard | 6-0 | 195 | Davidson

Jack Gibbs was one of just three players in the nation to average at least 22.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game last season (Washington’s Markelle Fultz and Central Michigan’s Marcus Keene). Gibbs also ranks third behind only Stephen Curry (2,635 points) and John Gerdy (2,483 points) on Davidson’s all-time scoring leaderboard (2,033 points). He’s been named to the All-Atlantic 10 Team each of the last three seasons, garnering First-Team honors in both 2016 and 2017.

Przemek Karnowski | Center | 7-1 | 300 | Gonzaga

Przemek Karnowski appeared in 137 overall wins while playing for Gonzaga, the most by any Division I player in NCAA history. Karnowski is also ranked sixth on Gonzaga’s career rebounding leaderboard (819), fourth in career blocks (152) and owns the fifth-best career field-goal percentage at the school as well (59.5 percent). The Polish big man has twice been named First-Team All-West Coast Conference (2015, 2017) in addition to winning the 2017 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which is given out annually to the nation’s top center.

Mangok Mathiang | Forward/Center | 6-10 | 230 | Louisville

Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Mangok Mathiang is one of two Louisville players since the start of the 1992-93 NCAA campaign to record a minimum of 500 points, 500 rebounds and 125 blocks with a field-goal percentage of at least 50.0 percent over his career (Gorgui Dieng; 2011-14). Louisville’s team captain this past season, Mathiang finished the year ranked sixth in the ACC with 1.4 blocks per game while also averaging collegiate career highs in scoring, rebounding and assists.