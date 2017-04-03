Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford Statement on Patrick Ewing

April 3, 2017 – The following statement was released today by Charlotte Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford regarding Hornets Associate Head Coach Patrick Ewing being named Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Georgetown University:

“This is a big loss for the Charlotte Hornets, but we are all excited for Patrick to have the opportunity to go back to Georgetown. Everyone knows how much his alma mater means to him. I’ve had the privilege of working with him for 12 years with three organizations and I know the effort he has put into coaching. He has attacked this profession with the same mentality he had as a player, with hard work, dedication and a passion for the game of basketball. I’m thrilled that all of Patrick’s hard work has paid off and he has earned the opportunity to be Georgetown’s Head Coach. We wish him the best of luck in the next chapter of his coaching career.”