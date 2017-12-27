Hornets Unveil New Jordan Brand "Buzz City" Uniform

More Coverage: Gallery

December 27, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets today unveiled their fifth and final uniform for the 2017-18 season, the City Edition. The black uniform features the phrase “Buzz City” on the chest plate and is highlighted by a pattern on the sides that resembles the nest and iridescent wings of a hornet. The Hornets are scheduled to wear the new uniform for the first time on Friday, January 26, when they host the Atlanta Hawks.

Like the white Association, teal Icon, purple Statement and teal Classic Editions the Hornets have already worn this season, the uniform features the logo of Nike’s Jordan Brand as the Hornets are the only team in U.S. professional sports to have the iconic Jumpman logo on its uniforms. The jersey also includes the logo of LendingTree, which has its logo on each of the team’s jerseys as part of a Founding Level Partnership announced earlier this season.

“We are excited to unveil our City Edition uniform that pays tribute to the fans of Buzz City,” said Hornets President & COO Fred Whitfield. “Our fans are an important part of what we do. It is vital that we acknowledge the passion and support they give us every night.”

The phrase “Buzz City,” along with player name and the uniform number, appears in black with a white outline. The nest pattern begins under the arms and continues all the way down the shorts. It is entirely teal on the jersey and changes from teal at the top to purple at the bottom on the shorts.

The shorts feature the team’s partial primary logo in white on the waistband and the secondary silhouette logo in teal on each leg. Adjacent to the silhouette logo, each thigh has a flap that opens to display a hidden message – “Swarm” on the left leg and “Enter the Swarm” on the right leg.

All uniforms this season are built on a refined version of the Nike Aeroswift basketball chassis. The new chassis includes modifications to the armholes, back shoulder, seams and hemlines, as well as a material that remove moisture 30-percent faster than previous NBA uniforms.

City Edition jerseys are expected to be available at retail in late February.