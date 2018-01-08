Hornets Assign Dwayne Bacon To Greensboro Swarm

January 8, 2018 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has assigned rookie Dwayne Bacon to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Bacon (6-7, 221, Florida State) is in his rookie year with Charlotte after the Hornets acquired his draft rights along with cash considerations from New Orleans in exchange for the draft rights to Frank Jackson during the 2017 NBA Draft. Bacon has appeared in 30 games for the Hornets, including six starts, and holds averages of 3.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game.

This marks Bacon’s third assignment to the Swarm. In two appearances with Greensboro he is averaging 38.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 39.3 minutes per game.