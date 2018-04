April 13, 2018 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team’s G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, will not extend the contract of head coach Noel Gillespie.

Gillespie was hired as the Swarm’s head coach on July 25, 2016. In his two seasons as head coach, the Swarm posted a 35-65 record (.350 winning percentage).