Charlotte Starts Summer League with Win over Miami

More Coverage: Photo Gallery | Treveon Graham Hghlights | Briante Weber Highlights

Post-Game Interviews: Stephen Silas | Dwayne Bacon | Treveon Graham | Briante Weber

Result: A strong first-half start on Day 1 of the 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League helped set the tone for the Charlotte Hornets as they came away with a 74-67 win over the Miami Heat on Saturday, July 1 in Orlando, FL. Former Virginia Commonwealth University teammates Briante Weber and Treveon Graham led three Hornets players in double figures with 17 and 16 points, respectively, as Charlotte held off a late Miami rally to pick up the opening-day win. The victory gives Charlotte four points in the Orlando Pro Summer League standings in addition to another two points for outscoring the Heat in both the first and second quarters.

Turning Point: The Hornets got things going early by outscoring the Heat, 27-18, in the opening frame before eventually extending the lead to double digits by halftime. Treveon Graham and Johnny O’Bryant combined for 20 first-half points while also helping Charlotte force nine Heat turnovers in the opening two quarters as well. Miami managed to cut the lead to a couple of possessions late in the third quarter, but ultimately never recovered from the early deficit.

Hornets Player of the Game: Treveon Graham totaled 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting, a game-high 13 rebounds (six offensive), a team-high four assists and three steals in the victory. In five appearances during the 2016 Orlando Pro Summer League, Graham averaged 16.0 points and just 3.4 rebounds per game.

Heat Player of the Game: Okaro White finished with a game-high 20 points on 5-of-14 shooting, eight rebounds and a game-high-tying three blocks in the loss. White made 35 appearances with Miami during the 2016-17 NBA campaign, scoring in double figures twice during this time frame.

Game Notes: Briante Weber finished with a team-high 17 points on 5-of-13 shooting, five rebounds, two assists and a game-high four steals… Johnny O’Bryant tacked on 12 points, four rebounds and game-high-tying three blocks… Rookie Dwayne Bacon chipped in nine points and three rebounds in his Hornets debut… The Hornets connected on 27-of-68 attempts from the field (39.7 percent) while Miami made just 23-of-72 shots (31.9 percent)… Charlotte won the rebounding battle, 45-38, which included a 17-12 advantage in offensive boards… Miami had 17 turnovers leading to 16 Charlotte points while the Hornets had 18 giveaways lead to just six points for the Heat… Charlotte outscored Miami in the paint, 42-18.

Quote of the Night: “We just wanted to come out and have our own pace. We didn’t want to go too fast because in the first game, everybody wants to get off real fast. We just wanted to slow the pace down and do what we do best and that’s just getting the ball inside and playing from inside out.” – Hornets forward Treveon Graham

Next Up: The Hornets continue Summer League play against the Indiana Pacers starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 2 in Orlando, FL. The game can be seen on NBATV and also followed on the ESPN app.