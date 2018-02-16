Black History Month Employee Feature: Meet Tiara Brown

Throughout the month of February, Hornets.com will be highlighting a handful of different employees across multiple departments in the organization in conjunction with Black History Month.

Describe what you do with the Charlotte Hornets organization.

“I’m the Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility. I manage our major community relations events and also work alongside our director to design, implement and execute the overall strategy for CSR.

Who or what experience(s) have had the most significant impact on your career?

“I would say [for] who, definitely previous bosses here and for what experiences, would be the internships here. Being able to intern in the department that I now work for, my previous bosses gave me a chance not only as an intern, but as an employee. They also helped me understand what my weaknesses were and helped me play on my strengths. They really taught me a lot about the culture and how to be a good leader.”

What does Black History Month mean to you?

“To me, Black History Month is an opportunity for us to celebrate and recognize the people who have come before us and paved the way. Not only that, but it helps us reconnect and [figure out] how we can continue that journey for the next generation.”

How do you see yourself as a role model in the African-American community?

“One of the biggest ways is by creating your own path. What you want to do in life, what career you want to see – you have to go after it. Nobody’s going to give it to you. Trusting the process to getting there is a big thing, but also being resilient and being able to figure things out. Those are characteristics that I try to exude not only within the African-American community, but also with our interns to help them realize that you have to go out and seek these opportunities. Understand what the job entails, get as much knowledge, get as much information as you can in order to succeed in the roles you want in the future.”

Are there any influential African-American role models in your life?

“Hands down, it would have to be my father, Gene Brown, Jr. From an early age, he taught me mental toughness and I didn’t really understand what that meant in previous jobs until I got here. Moving away from home [in Kentucky], coming to Charlotte totally by myself and just learning how to be mentally tough regardless of what is thrown at you or what situations happen. Being able to persevere and continue on the path that I came here to seek after.”