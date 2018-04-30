2017-18 Season Recap | Marvin Williams

Marvin Williams not only put together the most efficient offensive campaign of his 13-year NBA career, but also continued to solidify himself as one of the preeminent long-distance threats amongst all power forwards in the league as well.

After shooting a career-low 42.2 percent in 2016-17, the 31-year-old veteran redeemed himself by posting an effective field-goal percentage of 57.0 percent this year (metric adjusts for the value of three-point shooting). It was the highest single-season mark by any player with at least 500 field-goal attempts in franchise history (previous: 56.3 percent by Hersey Hawkins in 1994-95).

Williams also posted a defensive rating of 105.5 points per 100 possessions this season, which was nearly a full point better than what he registered last year. His 2.4 net rating was the fourth best of his career and second highest of any Charlotte player with at least 65 games played (Walker - 3.5).

A regular presence in the starting lineup, Williams missed just four games this season because of a sprained ankle suffered in late January. His reputation as a tireless worker and team leader whose game is predicated on perimeter shooting and defensive organization was as prevalent as ever once again.

Heading into NBA season #14, Williams should continue to be an invaluable on-the-court and off-the-court asset for the Hornets for the imminent and foreseeable future.

Marvin Williams Through the Season Check out scenes of Marvin Williams during the 2017-2018 Season.

