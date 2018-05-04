2017-18 Season Recap | Malik Monk

A roller coaster rookie year for Malik Monk ended on a high note as the explosive first-year guard broke out in a big way down the stretch for the Charlotte Hornets this season.

Taken with the 11th overall pick last June, Monk’s professional career got off to a rough start as an ankle injury suffered in a predraft workout sidelined him for Summer League play. The Kentucky product continued to deal with the ailment for several weeks, which self-admittedly put him behind things heading into the team’s September training camp.

With second-string point guard Michael Carter-Williams sitting out the start of the season following a knee procedure, the door was open for Monk as the team’s backup to Kemba Walker. The rookie quickly took advantage, using his athleticism and three-point propensity to stuff the scoring columns in exciting fashion throughout October and November.

Carter-Williams would eventually return though and the rookie learning curve finally began catching up to Monk. He largely fell out of the team’s rotation for about three months and much like any first-year NBA player, struggled with defensive assignments and overall decision-making.

Things changed though in early March when Carter-Williams was lost for the year with a shoulder injury. Over the final month of the season, Monk showcased significant improvements – most notably with regards to his shot selection and coverages. In his final six outings, he averaged 19.8 points on 46.7 percent shooting (40.0 percent from three) and 3.8 assists over 24.6 minutes of action.

Armed with elite-level athleticism, talent and potential, Malik Monk will be looking to ride the spectacular end to his rookie campaign into a big summer and beyond for the Charlotte Hornets next season.

By the Numbers

In 63 appearances this season, Monk averaged 6.7 points on 36.0 percent shooting (34.2 percent from three-point range), 1.0 rebound, 1.4 assists and 0.8 turnovers in 13.6 minutes of play.

He finished the season ranked tied for sixth amongst all rookies in three-point field goals per game (1.3; mini. 60 GP) and 10th in total three-pointers made (83).

Monk’s season-high 26-point performance on April 6 in Orlando was the largest scoring output by a Charlotte rookie since D.J. Augustin in 2009.

He had three games this year with at least five three-point field goals, the most by a rookie in franchise history and the fourth-highest total amongst all first-year NBA players this season as well.

Monk notched three-consecutive games with at least 20 points from April 3-8, the longest such streak by a Charlotte rookie since Walter Herrmann in 2007. This also marked the first time any Hornets reserve had at least three-straight 20-point games since Dell Curry did so in 1995.

What’s Next

Monk will enter the second guaranteed season of his rookie contract which will subsequently be followed by team options for both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 NBA campaigns.

Exit Interview Quote

“As the season went on, I got more comfortable and the game slowed down for me a lot. That was the biggest part. When the game slows down, you can see a lot of things and you can attack and get your shots.”

“I lost a lot of reps [because of my ankle injury last summer]. I missed summer league and all that. It was a lot. But now, I got this summer and I just got to work hard, even harder than I did before. I’m going to work. I’m going to start early, too. I think I’m going to start in the next two weeks because I missed so much last year. It’s going to be a good summer for me.” – Malik Monk