12 Reasons to Come See the Charlotte Hornets in 2017-18
- The Charlotte Hornets could have two players make the All-Star Game in the same season for the first time since the 1994-95 NBA campaign (Larry Johnson and Alonzo Mourning).
- Kemba Walker and Dwight Howard in the pick-and-roll. Walker averaged a NBA-high 12.0 points per game in pick-and-rolls as the ball-handler last season (minimum 10 minutes and 10 possessions per game to qualify).
- Dwight Howard grabbed 940 rebounds last season, which would have been a single-season record for the Charlotte Hornets (Larry Johnson – 899, 1991-92).
- If Dwight Howard grabs 940 rebounds again, he will move from 22nd place up to 15th place on the NBA’s all-time career rebounding leaderboard.
- Dwight Howard is 84 blocks away from becoming the 19th player in NBA history to record at least 2,000 career blocks.
- Dwight Howard ranked sixth in the NBA last season with 53 double-doubles, his most in any campaign since 2010-11. No Charlotte Hornet player has ever recorded more than 49 double-doubles in a single season.
- Kemba Walker needs 1,703 points this season to pass Dell Curry as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer (9,839 points). Walker scored 1,830 points last year, the second-highest single-season total in franchise history.
- Kemba Walker needs 138 three-point field goals to pass Curry for first place on the franchise’s all-time three-point field goal leaderboard (929). Walker finished with a career-high 240 three-point field goals last year.
- Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford needs 48 wins to pass Allan Bristow for the most all-time wins in franchise history (207) and 34 wins to pass Paul Silas for the second-most wins (193).
- Kemba Walker needs 12 games with 30-or-more points to tie Glen Rice for the most career 30-point games in franchise history (54). Walker had a career-high 15 games last season with 30-or-more points, tied for sixth most in the Eastern Conference.
- The Hornets have gone 52-30 at home over the last two NBA seasons combined, tied for the fifth-highest winning percentage in the Eastern Conference (.634) and tied for 12th overall in the NBA.
- Charlotte is one of just three Eastern Conference teams and eight NBA teams overall to average at least 10.0 three-point field goals per game since the start of the 2015-16 season.
Click Here to learn more about Season Memberships for the 2017-18 season.