12 Reasons to Come See the Charlotte Hornets in 2017-18

The Charlotte Hornets could have two players make the All-Star Game in the same season for the first time since the 1994-95 NBA campaign (Larry Johnson and Alonzo Mourning). Kemba Walker and Dwight Howard in the pick-and-roll. Walker averaged a NBA-high 12.0 points per game in pick-and-rolls as the ball-handler last season (minimum 10 minutes and 10 possessions per game to qualify). Dwight Howard grabbed 940 rebounds last season, which would have been a single-season record for the Charlotte Hornets (Larry Johnson – 899, 1991-92). If Dwight Howard grabs 940 rebounds again, he will move from 22nd place up to 15th place on the NBA’s all-time career rebounding leaderboard. Dwight Howard is 84 blocks away from becoming the 19th player in NBA history to record at least 2,000 career blocks. Dwight Howard ranked sixth in the NBA last season with 53 double-doubles, his most in any campaign since 2010-11. No Charlotte Hornet player has ever recorded more than 49 double-doubles in a single season. Kemba Walker needs 1,703 points this season to pass Dell Curry as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer (9,839 points). Walker scored 1,830 points last year, the second-highest single-season total in franchise history. Kemba Walker needs 138 three-point field goals to pass Curry for first place on the franchise’s all-time three-point field goal leaderboard (929). Walker finished with a career-high 240 three-point field goals last year. Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford needs 48 wins to pass Allan Bristow for the most all-time wins in franchise history (207) and 34 wins to pass Paul Silas for the second-most wins (193). Kemba Walker needs 12 games with 30-or-more points to tie Glen Rice for the most career 30-point games in franchise history (54). Walker had a career-high 15 games last season with 30-or-more points, tied for sixth most in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets have gone 52-30 at home over the last two NBA seasons combined, tied for the fifth-highest winning percentage in the Eastern Conference (.634) and tied for 12th overall in the NBA. Charlotte is one of just three Eastern Conference teams and eight NBA teams overall to average at least 10.0 three-point field goals per game since the start of the 2015-16 season.

