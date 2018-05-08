Six Things to Know About Tyler Dorsey's 2017-18 Season

Story by KL Chouinard

1) Tyler saved the best for last. By the time the month of April rolled around, Dorsey looked more like a player who had a season of NBA basketball under his belt than he did a rookie.

In his six April games, Dorsey averaged 16.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. He also shot 50.0 percent from three. He scored a career-high 22 points in an Apr. 6 win in Washington DC.

2) Tyler, in his own words, on making progress over the course of his rookie season:

"When I first came, I had a rough Summer League and an OK preseason, so I was behind the 8-ball a little bit. For me, I was just coming in and building confidence whenever I had the opportunity. (When I was) jumping in for just a couple of minutes. I was going hard in those. I think that built confidence in the beginning. When the opportunities came, I just tried to take advantage."

3) Tyler made a lot of threes. Dorsey made 72 threes, the 14th-best mark among NBA rookies. Of the players chosen in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft, only fellow Oregon Duck Dillon Brooks made more threes (94), albeit in over twice as many minutes as Dorsey.

Dorsey also converted his threes at a nice clip, making 36.0 percent of his attempts.

4) Tyler used the G League to his advantage. Dorsey played 10 games with the Erie BayHawks to keep his skills sharp, and he averaged 19.1 points per game in those contests.

Dorsey also showed in the G League what a strong rebounder he can be for a player of his size. He averaged 6.4 rebounds, including an 11-rebound effort in a win over the Wisconsin Herd in December.

5) Tyler, in his own words, on his plan to improve over the summer:

"Just becoming an overall better athlete, working on weight room stuff. The first step. Defensively, knowing how to guard players that come off a lot of screens better. Those little things and just working on my all-around game. Offensively, just becoming a better player. I'll have a year under my belt, so I'll have that experience of knowing what to do in the offense."

6) Tyler flew up to get this alley oop in a win over Memphis. In the same game, Dorsey had a career-high 7 assists, including one from the other half of an alley oop.