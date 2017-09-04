Nico Brussino Shines at AmeriCup

The United States made a stirring rally to erase a 20-point deficit and win the gold-medal game of AmeriCup 2017, but Hawks swingman Nico Brussino performed brilliantly for Argentina in defeat.

The 24-year-old scored a game-high 26 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field, while also adding 6 rebounds and 6 assists. His ability to make baskets from a full step beyond the three-point line and his skill for finding open teammates in position to score kept the United States defense on edge for the full 40 minutes of the top international competition among countries of North and South America.

In the loss, the 6-foot-8 Brussino made 4 of 7 three-point attempts, including a timely three when the USA first tied the game after its comeback and another in the final minute during a late rally.

The United States came back on the strength of their three-point shooting after falling behind by a 48-28 margin early in the third quarter. The USA made 10 of 17 threes (58.8 percent), while Argentinians other than Brussino made just 5 of 22 (22.7 percent).

For the United States, Jameel Warney scored 21 points and Darrun Hilliard scored 15. Warney, Hilliard and Brussino were all named as part of the AmeriCup's 'All-Star Five' alongside Fecundo Campazzo of Argentina and Paco Cruz of Mexico.

Overall, Argentina won 4 of its 5 games at AmeriCup in its run to the silver medal, and Brussino averaged 12.0 points (on 48.8 percent shooting), 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists.