Schröder Scores 32, Belinelli 18 As Germany and Italy Start 1-0

Dennis Schröder and Marco Belinelli both put on a show in Tel Aviv Thursday to lead their respective countries to 1-0 starts in FIBA's EuroBasket tournament.

Schröder scored 32 points, dished 7 assists and pulled down 5 rebounds in just under 33 minutes as Germany pulled away from Ukraine late for a 75-63 win. Schröder led all scorers while going 11-20 (55%) from the field and 5-9 (56%) from three.

Meanwhile, Belinelli led Italy with 18 points, all coming on threes (6-8, 75%) as the Italians gave host Israel a 69-48 defeat.

You can watch highlights from both players' Thursday performances below. Germany and Italy are both in Group B and will face each other head-to-head. Here is the schedule:

Germany's schedule of games for group play (all times ET):

Aug. 31, Ukraine, Won 75-63

Sep. 2, Georgia, 8:45 AM

Sep. 3, Israel, 2:30 PM

Sep. 5, Italy, 11:30 AM

Sep. 6, Lithuania, 7:45 AM

Italy's schedule of games for group play (all times ET):

Aug. 31, Israel, Won 69-48

Sep. 2, Ukraine, 11:30 AM

Sep. 3, Lithuania, 11:30 AM

Sep. 5, Italy, 11:30 AM

Sep. 6, Georgia, 10:30 AM