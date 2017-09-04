Schröder, Belinelli Both Fall to 2-1 In Game 3 Of EuroBasket

With their NBA coach in attendance, Dennis Schröder and Marco Belinelli kept producing, but neither could do enough Sunday to help their teams remain undefeated in the Group B division of EuroBasket.

Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer attended the games held in Tel Aviv Arena, and he saw Israel mount a comeback to defeat Germany, 82-80. The Israeli squad outscored the Germans by a 25-11 margin in the final quarter to eliminate a lead for Germany that at one point stretched as high as 16 points.

Italy fell to Lithuania in the earlier game, 78-73.

Despite the losses, Italy and Germany, respectively, still occupy the top two spots in the Group B standings based on won-loss record and point differential (see below).