Schröder, Belinelli Both Fall to 2-1 In Game 3 Of EuroBasket
FIBA
With their NBA coach in attendance, Dennis Schröder and Marco Belinelli kept producing, but neither could do enough Sunday to help their teams remain undefeated in the Group B division of EuroBasket.
Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer attended the games held in Tel Aviv Arena, and he saw Israel mount a comeback to defeat Germany, 82-80. The Israeli squad outscored the Germans by a 25-11 margin in the final quarter to eliminate a lead for Germany that at one point stretched as high as 16 points.
Italy fell to Lithuania in the earlier game, 78-73.
Despite the losses, Italy and Germany, respectively, still occupy the top two spots in the Group B standings based on won-loss record and point differential (see below).
Schröder scored 20 points on 6-for-13 shooting from the field, while adding 7 assists and 3 steals. He handed the point of attack for the German team, repeatedly driving to the rim to create offense for his team. While the 7 assists were his high for the tournament to date, his minutes were somewhat limited in the second half due to foul trouble, including a technical foul (which under FIBA rules also counts as a personal foul.)
Schröder appeared to scrape his left palm on the scorer's table while diving and saving a loose ball. After the game, German coach Chris Fleming said that Schröder had his hand taped during the game due to a small cut and that it should not be an issue going forward.
In Italy's loss, Belinelli scored 14 points and tied for the team high with 4 assists. Star Italian forward Nicolo Melli missed the second half with knee tendinitis, and when Lithuania jumped to a 55-41 lead in the third quarter, Italy had a tough task ahead of them: overcoming a 14-point deficit with 14 minutes remaining in the game. As part of a comeback effort, Belinelli contributed a whirling, back-to-basket, over-the-head layup as he was fouled, but Italy never got closer than the final five-point margin.
Former NBA forward Luigi Datome led all scorers with 24 points for Italy, while Jonas Valanciunas of the Toronto Raptors grabbed a game-best 8 rebounds to help Lithuania to a 39-24 edge on the glass.
In the game, Belinelli passed the 2,000-point mark in international play. His 2,005 career points rank 7th all time in the history of the Italian national team.
You can watch highlights from both Sunday games below.
The top four teams from each group will advance to the Round of 16. Both Germany and Italy resume play Tuesday.
Germany's schedule of games for group play (all times ET):
Aug. 31, Ukraine, Won 75-63
Aug. 31, Israel, Won 69-48
Sep. 2, Georgia, Won 67-57
Sep. 3, Israel, Lost, 82-80
Sep. 5, Italy, 11:30 AM
Sep. 6, Lithuania, 7:45 AM
Italy's schedule of games for group play (all times ET):
Aug. 31, Israel, Won 69-48
Sep. 2, Ukraine, Won, 78-66
Sep. 3, Lithuania, Lost, 78-73
Sep. 5, Germany, 11:30 AM
Sep. 6, Georgia, 10:30 AM