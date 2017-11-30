2017 Playoffs Watch Parties

Presented by:
Bud Light

Round 1, Game 2: Benchwarmers

The official Atlanta  Hawks Watch party presented by Bud Light for Round 1, Game 2 of the Playoffs against the Washington Wizards will be at Benchwarmer's on Clairmont Road.

Appearances by Harry the Hawk, the Atlanta Hawks Cheerleaders and many more plus the opportunity to win cool Hawks prizes. Come cheer on the Hawks to victory with us!

WHAT: Round 1, Game 2 Watch Party
WHERE: Benchwarmers on 2775 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329
WHEN: The party starts at 6:30pm on April 19!

Don't forget to wear your Hawks swag!

Related Content

Hawks

Wizards

Playoffs